Why Neetu Kapoor had to lie to Anil Kapoor on Jug Jugg Jeeyo set every morning: ‘He will ask everyday…’. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show will host the team of Dharma Productions’ upcoming release JugJugg Jeeyo in its finale week. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul will be joining the host of the show, Kapil Sharma and his team to promote the family drama. During the episode. Kapil, in his usual style, will be teasing Anil for being happy around Neetu Kapoor. He will also pull Maniesh’s leg for bagging a big banner film and yet playing a brother to Kiara.

A promo of the episode has Kapil telling Neetu, “Acha hai mam aap Anil sir ke saath aaye hain iss baar, aapke saath aaye hain toh naachte hue entry le rahe hain..Last time jab Satish kaushik saab ke saath aaye the toh ukhde ukhde ghoom rahe the, ‘nikalna hai merko agla shoot hai’ (Thank you Neetu Mam that you came with Anil sir this time. He has come dancing with you. Last time, when he came with Satish Kaushik, he was roaming around with an upset face telling us to wind up soon as he had to go for some other shoot)”. Anil Kapoor promoted his Netflix film Thar with Satish Kaushik on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Later in the video, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek pull Maniesh’s leg for bagging a Dharma film. Kiku, dressed up as Sunny Deol, tells Maniesh that Krushna. as Dharmendra, was telling him backstage, “Itni badi film Maniesh ko kaise mil gai (How come Maniesh Paul got such a big film)?” The duo left everyone rolling with laughter and Maniesh applauded them for their comic timing.

The film’s team visibly had fun on the show as they are seen laughing around in the promo. In one moment, Kiara also imitates Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor shares how he always asks in the morning, “How am I looking?” In response, Neetu reveals she has to always say, ‘very nice Anil’ even if he is not looking good.

The family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 24. The film will mark the comeback of Neetu Kapoor after a long break.

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to go off air temporarily. Host Kapil Sharma‘s unavailability to shoot episodes due to his upcoming USA tour has forced the makers to consider a break.