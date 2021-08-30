Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima to grace The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Take time to make your soul happy’

Mother-daughter duo Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all set to grace the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The news was shared by both Neetu and Riddhima via their Instagram handles on Monday evening. The pair acknowledged the fun time they had on the beloved comedian’s show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor shared photos of herself, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, and wrote, “Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride 🤗✨ @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow.”

Riddhima shared identical images on social media and wrote, “Take time to make your soul happy…Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54 ♥️.”

The previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.