Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding on Hunarbaaz grand finale, dances to ‘Dholida’ with Karan Johar. Watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage with full enthusiasm. Neetu, who is set to make her television debut as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, will be attending the grand finale of Hunarbaaz. On the episode of the reality show, she will celebrate Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, and will be joined by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and Karan Johar, along with the contestants.

In a promo video, Neetu is seen performing on Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song “Dholida”, originally performed by Alia Bhatt. Neetu is joined by Karan Johar. The two also attempted the hook step. Interestingly, Neetu danced to the same song at Alia-Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony. In a video from the ceremony, she was seen practicing steps of the song with the choreographer and some of her family members.

Earlier this week, Neetu shared photos of Alia and Ranbir from their wedding and called them her “world.” The actor also dedicated a post to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab ❤️ your wish has been fulfilled,” she wrote in her caption.

On Saturday morning, Neetu shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir. While she referred to Ranbir as “Chote Kapoor saab,” she called Alia as “my bahurani.”

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 in presence of their close friends and family members. The two tied the knot in Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” a note from the couple read.