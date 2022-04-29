Neetu Kapoor breaks down on Dance Deewane Juniors ahead of Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: ‘Rishi ji nahin hain…’

Neetu Kapoor, who is presently judging the kids’ reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, got emotional on the show when a contestant’s grandmother shared a story about the late star. Neetu was in tears as the woman narrated how the late Rishi Kapoor had supported her husband.

“My husband met Rishi ji in 1974 and he would always talk about him. Rishi ji always supported my husband and I would want to sing a few lines in his memory,” she said and sang a few lines of the popular song ‘Lambi Judai’. “Rishi ji nahi hain but main roz kisi na kisi se milti hoon aur roz koi na koi mujhe yaad dilaata hai,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long battle against cancer in 2020. Saturday marks his second death anniversary. In March, Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen released on Prime Video. The actor passed away halfway through the shooting of the film, so the remaining portions were shot with Paresh Rawal.

Rishi and Neetu’s son actor Ranbir Kapoor got married to his girlfriend of five years, actor Alia Bhatt on April 14 in Mumbai. In one of the pre-wedding function, Ranbir remembered his father as he danced with his photograph. Alia shared the photos on her social media.

On the wedding day, Rishi’s older brother Randhir Kapoor remembered the actor and told Hindustan Times, “It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia starting this new chapter. Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”