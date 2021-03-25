Neetu Kapoor breaks down as she remembers Rishi Kapoor, reveals how they fell in love

Indian Idol 12’s weekend episode is going to be an emotional ride for all Rishi Kapoor fans. The singing reality show on Sony TV will celebrate the legendary actor, with the top 10 contestants performing on his evergreen numbers. His wife Neetu Kapoor will also join in the celebration, and go on to share some unheard stories about them.

The veteran actor shot for the episode a few days back with judges — Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, and host Aditya Narayan. This was her first television appearance after the demise of husband Rishi Kapoor in April last year.

As contestants performed on romantic songs of the couple, Neetu opened up about how she started dating Rishi. She revealed that she was earlier his wingwoman and would constantly help him in impressing other girls. She went on to share, “After chasing every girl, one day he came up to me and said that he likes me. He added that he finds me very simple and genuine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

While they started dating after his confession, Neetu went on to share an incident when she realised she was in love with him. The two actors were shooting at different cities, and Rishi Kapoor sent a telegram which said, “Sikhni yaad aayi (remembered you).” The Amar Akbar Anthony could not hold her tears while sharing these love-filled anecdotes.

Neetu Kapoor was also left emotional and overwhelmed when Rishi’s friends Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra and Prem Chopra’s video messages were played out. Rakesh shared that he was friends with Rishi for more than 45 years. Calling him an open hearted, frank person, the actor-filmmaker said that he still feels his absence, and that Rishi was an ‘Indian Idol’ in true sense. Furthermore, Jeetendra chipped in to share that he would never be able to express how much he misses Rishi Kapoor. He added that the late actor would always be ‘Chintu’ for him. Jeetendra also lauded Neetu Kapoor for being the best companion, and handling Rishi and her family with so much strength.

Rishi Kapoor with his friends Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra (Photo: Sony TV PR) Rishi Kapoor with his friends Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra (Photo: Sony TV PR)

On Thursday, Rishi Kapoor’s family conducted a special eleventh month prayer meet, which was attended by son — actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. Earlier in the day, Neetu Kapoor had also shared a few glimpses from her last trip to New York with her late husband on Instagram.