Neena Gupta reveals she made a pilot of Saans 2 which got ‘rejected’: ‘The way they behaved was not very nice’

August 3, 2022 6:07:24 pm
Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had made a pilot for the potential follow-up to her acclaimed television show Saans, which was “rejected” by the channel.
The incident is addressed in the second season of Masaba Masaba, the semi-fictional series based on the lives of Gupta and her designer-actor daughter Masaba Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, season two started streaming on Netflix last week.
Gupta said she had many meetings with the channel about three-four years ago, but the second installment didn’t move forward as they didn’t like the pilot.
“I told Sonam and the writers that this is what happened to me. I made a pilot for Saans 2 and it was rejected. And the way they behaved was not very nice. This is a reality which happened to me and that’s why I wanted to put it in (Masaba Masaba),” the 63-year-old told PTI.
In 2019, the actor had announced plans to make season two of Saans, a 1998 relationship drama which she starred in, wrote and directed. Also featuring Kanwaljit Singh and Kavita Kapoor, the show aired on Star Plus and ran for over 150 episodes.
Through her character in Masaba Masaba, the makers tackle thorny issues like casual sexism, mansplaining, and ageism.
Gupta said all the characters in the show, including hers, represent a ray of hope.
“It’s important in today’s times to give hope to people,” she added.
Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor plays Gupta’s former co-star and flame Shekhar Mirza in Masaba Masaba 2.
View this post on Instagram
The actor said she had a lot of fun working with Kapoor, known for shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se.
“Ram was very sweet. I told him ‘Thank you very much, you worked with me although you are younger than me’ and that doesn’t happen often,” she added.
Also starring Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore, Masaba Masaba is showrun by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, and Armaan Khera round out the cast with cameos by Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan, actor Neelam Kothari, supermodel-actor Milind Soman, and the late veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
The ‘outsider’ debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence certificates
Three killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to stream on SonyLIV from this date
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC Civil Service preparation? Experts decode
Student bodies demand want GNDU to bring down fee structure
Over 9 lakh vacant Group A, B and C posts in government departments: Jitendra Singh
More than 60 teams, minimum of 18 matches for each side as Football Delhi launches Youth Leagues
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court extends overseas travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa till Aug 11
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasundhara Raje is 69
Boosted by Cong MLA exit, BJP looks to edge out TRS in key Telangana bypoll before 2023 battle
Aamir Khan responds to criticism over his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: ‘Aap film dekh lijiye…’
Thailand organises series of events to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties with India