Neena Gupta confirms she’s working on Saans 2

Neena Gupta, who was last seen in 2018 hit Badhaai Ho, is ready to stun her audience yet again. The actor-director has begun work on Saans 2, the next installment of her award-winning show Saans. Neena will be directing and acting in the show.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Neena said, “I have pitched the idea to a few makers, and I am awaiting confirmation from them. I am also looking for a platform to showcase the show. However, I have made the pilot, and everything is ready. We will roll once things work out.”

Saans was a hit ’90s series. The story of Saans revolved around Priya (played by Neena Gupta), Gautam (played by Kanwaljit Singh) and Manisha (played by Kavita Kapoor). It was one of a kind TV show that tackled marital infidelity.

About the cast of Saans 2, Neena told us, “It will be the same star cast as before.”

Neena Gupta added, “The show will be about the characters’ journey after eighteen years.” However, the actor-director is not sure if Saans 2 will be a TV show or a web series.

On the work front, Neena will be seen next in celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut The Last Color. In the film, the 59-year-old actor will be seen playing the character of a widow in Vrindavan who is not allowed to play Holi. The film is based on the book of the same name written by Vikas. The film premiered at the 30th Annual Palm Spring International Film Festival and is expected to release in India soon.