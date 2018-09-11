Main Maike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo depicts every mother-daughter relationship: Neelu Vaghela

Neelu Waghela will be back on television with Main Maike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo. Neelu Waghela will be back on television with Main Maike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.

Neelu Vaghela made the character of Bhabho in Diya Aur Baati Hum immortal. After reprising the role in the show’s sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Neelu will be back on television with Main Maike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo. The show also stars Namish Taneja and Srishti Jain. This Sony TV daily will project how a mother’s obsessive interference can sometimes become a hindrance in her daughter’s marital life.

Indianexpress.com recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Neelu on her new project. The actor shared that post the wrap of her previous show, she flew to Dubai with her kids for a holiday. She had been there for just a day when she got a call for this new project. “I feel completely blessed. After doing a powerful role, you feel scared that whether your next character will justify your previous work. Also, I have heard of actors waiting for years to get a good project, and here, this show dropped into my lap miraculously,” Neelu said.

She further added, “When I saw my new avatar in the mirror, I had tears in my eyes. For seven years, I have played Bhabho, and to see myself as Satya Devi was a different feeling. I am so glad that the channel and producer considered me for this beautiful show. You don’t get such author-backed roles in such a short time. It’s my faith in God and the love of my fans that gave me this opportunity.”

Talking about the show and her role, the 47-year-old actor shared, “It’s the story of every mother and daughter. Satya Devi is possessive and very emotional about her daughter and wants only the best for her. It’s a beautiful show with a tinge of comedy. The audience will definitely relate to it. Also, my character is a very strong woman, who is a lawyer, and promotes the concept of independent women.”

Neelu, who has done 55 Rajasthani films as the lead actor also spoke about her journey in the television industry. “I had the perception that mothers in television would also be like films. She would only have a couple of scenes tending her son. And here I was given five pages of the script to enact at one go. I was amazed. I wouldn’t know if I should laugh or cry (smiles). I have thoroughly enjoyed my transition,” she said.

Lastly, Neelu concluded the conversation by saying, “I enjoy playing a mother’s role as I can imbibe all my personal experiences into it. With my kids growing up, I relate to my characters and her children much more. That’s how I work and that’s how I emote real emotions.”

Starting September 11, Main Maike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo will air Monday-Friday, 8:30 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd