NBC sets November return for This Is Us, Chicago dramas

Cast members from This Is Us, from left, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

An optimistic NBC said on Thursday it will bring This Is Us and other scripted series back in November despite the TV industry’s coronavirus-caused production shutdown that’s only beginning to ease.

Broadcast TV’s usual robust September start to the new season has already bowed to the pandemic, with NBC and other networks relying heavily on reality and acquired series that month.

This Is Us, the family drama starring Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, will kick off its fifth season on November 10, the network said.

That will be followed by the November 11 return of the Chicago drama franchise: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

The Mariska Hargitay-led Law & Order: SVU will start its record-building 22nd season on November 12, followed by The Blacklist, starring James Spader and Megan Boone, on November 13.

Connecting, a new comedy about friends using video chats to remain bonded despite pandemic isolation, will debut October 1. It’s the only one of NBC’s planned scripted shows in production.

Singing contest The Voice and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be back at work on October 19, with comedy series Superstore set for October 22.

Early fall will be home to Transplant, a drama imported from Canada that debuts September 1, and the competition series American Ninja Warrior, back on September 7.

Weakest Link, with Jane Lynch as host of a new version of the original British series debuting September 28, and the October 6 return of Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen’s Game of Games.

The returning NBC series set to air after January 1 include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

With the exception of The Voice and NBC Sunday Night Football, which plans a Sept. 10 return, all series will be available on new streaming service Peacock after airing on NBC.

