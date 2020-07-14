scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Naya Rivera (1987-2020): Hollywood mourns the demise of Glee actor

Celebrities and fans pay tribute to Glee actor Naya Rivera, who was found dead on Monday in a Southern California lake. She was 33.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2020 11:46:08 am
naya rivera glee actor Naya Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez in Glee. (Photo: Naya Rivera/Instagram)

Six days after she went missing at California’s Lake Piru, actor Naya Rivera was pronounced dead by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The Glee actor’s body was discovered floating near the surface of the lake in Southern California. Naya is survived by her parents, Yolanda and George, younger brother Mychal, sister Nickayla and her 4-year-old son Josey.

As per authorities, Josey told investigators that Rivera boosted him back on to their rented boat and he saw his mother disappearing under water. “She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said. Authorities also claim that Rivera was not wearing a life vest, and it was an accident. They assume that her body was trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top, since divers had searched that part of the lake thoroughly before, where her body was eventually found. The FaceTime videos, which she did with her family from the boat before the accident took place, helped the search teams.

Naya Rivera is best known for playing a gay cheerleader named Santana Lopez in the Fox musical-comedy Glee for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. Glee cast and crew members have been sharing their tributes for Rivera. Actor Jane Lynch wrote on Twitter, “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were.” Co-creator of Glee, Steven Canals posted on Twitter, “I’ll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I’m heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. #RIPNayaRivera.”

Follow all the latest updates about Naya Rivera.

11:46 (IST)14 Jul 2020
Max Adler remembered Naya Rivera

Max Adler, who is know for playing Dave Karofsky in Glee also took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey, July 13th....🖕"

11:42 (IST)14 Jul 2020
'You'll be missed'

American actor Josh Sussman, who played the character of Jacob Ben Israel in Glee, tweeted, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Naya Rivera began her acting career at the age of 4. She was part of television shows like The Royal Family, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, The Bernie Mac Show, The Sinbad Show, Baywatch and Girlfriends. She tasted fame with her TV show Glee where she played a lesbian teen. She later made her feature film debut in 2014's At the Devil’s Door and released the single "Sorry" in 2013, featuring rapper Big Sean, a one-time fiance. 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement, "Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last."

"Honestly, I never thought I’d actually be playing a teen lesbian," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2011. "I didn’t think it was going to go this far. But I’m glad that it did, because there have been a lot of fans who have expressed that they’ve been going through similar situations in their lives. I’ve heard from girls that are in high school, they’re 16, 17, and they’re like, ‘I came out to my mom,’ or 'I came out to my friends, and thank you for helping me do that'," she added.

Naya Rivera was recently seen in Lifetime’s Devious Maids. She also released her memoir in 2016 and played school administrator Collette Jones in the YouTube Red online series Step Up: High Water starring Ne-Yo.

