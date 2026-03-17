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‘We will miss you, Dadi’: Nakuul Mehta’s emotional goodbye to Ishqbaaz co-star Navnindra Behl
Ishqbaaz actress Navnindra Behl passed away on 16th March, her son Kanu Behl confirmed the news on social media.
Veteran actress Navnindra Behl passed away on March 16 at the age of 76. Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirmed the news of her demise with an emotional post on social media. “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning, curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul,” Kanu Behl wrote on Instagram. On Tuesday, TV actor Nakuul Mehta also paid an emotional tribute to his co-star from Ishqbaaz.
Nakuul Mehta penned an emotional note for Navnindra Behl
Navnindra Behl played Nakuul Mehta’s grandmother in the popular show Ishqbaaz. Recalling fond memories of her, Nakuul Mehta penned an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, “The beauty of long-running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then, and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you.”
Also Read: Queen actor Navnindra Behl passes away at 76
“We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz. I’d often complain about the boring sabzis (read: lauki, karela) she’d bring, and she would continue to insist that we try her food. She didn’t give up. I never gave in. My earliest memory of her was filming my very first scene with her on Ishqbaaaz at around midnight in Turbhe. A solemn moment between the matriarch and her grandson. There was something about her presence that made you feel so present in every scene. She liked rehearsals. So did I. It was a match written in the stars. I say so because in television, rarely do you have the discipline and mostly the time… for multiple rehearsals,” Nakuul added.
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“She came from the rich tradition of Punjabi theatre. She wrote, directed, and produced in her time, but never for once brought that heft onto set. She had more years in the business than the entire ensemble put together, but may have been the lightest co-actor to work with. Only sometimes complaining about the crazy schedules of television. Okay, often :) I’d quite often drop her back home if we packed up at the same time, and those drives are some of my fondest memories of her. She’d be excited about writing back to every audience member who messaged her on Instagram (she embraced technology). She was thrilled about collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj. She spoke so fondly of her husband and their love story, and mostly of her son, Kanu Behl, and the wonderful filmmaker she believed he was.”
Nakuul also wrote, “We kept in touch over the years, much after the show ended, and Jankee and I had the good fortune of celebrating her on her 75th birthday in October 2024. I doubt I ever called her Maam! None of us did. It was always Dadi. We will miss you, Dadi.”
Not just on screen, Navnindar Behl was also a celebrated name in the theater circuit. She also starred in films like Queen, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Maachis, The Pride, and The Guru. On Television, she appeared in shows like Ishqbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Viji, and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.
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