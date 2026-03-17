‘We will miss you, Dadi’: Nakuul Mehta’s emotional goodbye to Ishqbaaz co-star Navnindra Behl

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl passed away on March 16 at the age of 76. Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, confirmed the news of her demise with an emotional post on social media. “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning, curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul,” Kanu Behl wrote on Instagram. On Tuesday, TV actor Nakuul Mehta also paid an emotional tribute to his co-star from Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul Mehta penned an emotional note for Navnindra Behl

Navnindra Behl played Nakuul Mehta’s grandmother in the popular show Ishqbaaz. Recalling fond memories of her, Nakuul Mehta penned an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, “The beauty of long-running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then, and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you.”