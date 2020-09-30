Navina Bole tests positive for coronavirus

Navina Bole played Tia in Ishqbaaaz. (Photo: Navina Bole/Instagram)

Actor Navina Bole has tested positive for coronavirus. The Ishqbaaaz star took to her Instagram account to share the news and added that she is currently in isolation and recovering.

“Feeling sexy is a woman’s birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did i mention im #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers🙏 !! P.s – these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome,” Navina wrote on Instagram.

Model-turned-actor Navina Bole is best known for TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Bidaai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. She has also appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Savdhaan India.

Navina tied the knot with actor-producer Karan Jeet in 2017. They have a daughter, Kimaayra.

Navina Bole’s Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh also recently tested positive for coronavirus.

