National Geographic puts Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Star Talk on hold amid misconduct investigation

American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s show Star Talk has been put on hold by National Geographic channel in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

The accusations, ranging from groping to rape, at professional events and in grad school, surfaced last year.

The fifth season of Star Talk had just begun in November when the allegations came out. It was originally scheduled to continue through January with a total of 20 episodes, but no new episodes have been aired after the first three.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of Star Talk until it is complete,” a National Geographic representative told Variety.

“We expect that to happen in the next few weeks at which time we’ll make a final decision,” he added.

Tyson denied the allegations against him in a lengthy Facebook post in December and had said that he is open to investigation.