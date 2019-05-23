National Geographic to release documentary on 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The results of the world’s largest democratic exercise come out today and the people of our country now have a chance to see what goes in making the process a success. National Geographic, which is known for making in-depth documentaries on various subjects, has announced that they will soon be releasing a documentary on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Over 900 million electorate, 8000 candidates and 11 million poll officials are the backbone of the election that decides the future of the country. To cover the process, the makers of this documentary traveled across 37 locations in the country for over six months.

From first-time voters to 100-year-old voters, from the topmost political leaders to the ground level party workers, the makers have covered it all. They have also covered remote locations on the Indo-China border, highly sensitive areas of Chhattisgarh, densely populated areas of Uttar Pradesh and also the thick forests of Sunderbans to include the diverse population of the country.

On the documentary, Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India, said, “Keeping voter convenience and simplicity at the helm of the electoral process is not only a challenging task logistically, but also an effective outreach programme to each voter. This is a testament to making the world’s largest election a success. It is great to see a brand like National Geographic capturing the enormity of this exercise and showcasing this challenging journey to the viewers with an unbiased eye.”

Gayatri Yadav, President & Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India said, “National Geographic is excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world over. For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey. This mammoth exercise in logistics and planning involves implementing the model code of conduct, voter awareness activities, the largest peacetime deployment of security forces and managing mind boggling numbers which makes for a very captivating story that National Geographic is proud to bring to the world.”

The documentary will premiere on National Geographic soon.