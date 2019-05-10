Nathalie Emmanuel thanks fans for loving Missandei, Mountain apologises for killing her

Missandei bite the dust in the last episode of Game of Thrones. Cersei Lannister ordered Mountain to behead Missandei, leaving fans mourning her death. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei, one of the strongest support systems for Daenerys Targaryen, recently wrote a heartfelt note bidding goodbye to the show, with special mention to her close friends and co-stars Emilia Clark (Daenerys) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm).

On the day episode four aired, the 30-year-old actor first wrote on Twitter “Dracarys”, soon adding in another tweet, “Aka Burn the bish 😂” Nathalie then took to her Instagram and shared a long note and some photos thanking her fans and co-stars for helping her play Missandei, which she claims taught her several things.

“Dracarys” — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

Aka “Burn the bish” 😂🤣 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019

“It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath… The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice… and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part… this life changing part… there are too many to list… @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you… SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever 😂 @raleighritchie…. Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star… Also… We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii😂 negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it… you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew… You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei… Thank you for all the love and support… It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now…. Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky 😂… 🍹🌴 #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #🦋 #illbeseeingyou,” Nathalie Emmanuel wrote on Instagram.

Can I just say the response after Missandei’s demise has been overwhelming… Honestly I was calm about the whole thing but the outpouring of love, anger, sadness has left me all in my feelings… 😭❤️🤣 #yougotme #thankyou — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 8, 2019

Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Mountain in the HBO show, shared a photo of himself with Nathalie and captioned it, “So sorry. Cersei made me do it. Hope we’re cool! @nathalieemmanuel”

Jacob Anderson, who portrays the commander of Daenerys’ Unsullied and one of her trusted advisors, also took to his Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes video with Nathalie. He wrote along, “I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌴@missnemmanuel”

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

Nathalie Emmanuel has played Missandei from the island of Naath since GoT’s season 3. She was a slave interpreter, who was rescued by Daenerys from Astapor. She later became her closest confidante and an advisor.