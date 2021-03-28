Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya enjoys dance session with parents in this cute video. Watch

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya make most of their time spent with their baby boy. (Photo: Natasa Stankovic)

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya recently donned their dancing shoes and swayed away with their newborn in a cute Instagram video shared by the model-actor.

Natasa posted on Saturday a short video showing Hardik carrying baby boy Agastya in his arms trying to match steps with her. Fans and couple’s friends cannot stop gushing over the video.

Natasa, who welcomed Agastya last July, keeps documenting her life with her son on Instagram.

In February, Natasa posted pictures of the whole family enjoying a day out in a pool. “Our boy’s first day at the pool,” she captioned the post, tagging Hardik. When Agastya turned three months old in October 2020, Natasa posted pictures from the celebrations. She also expressed how she and the kid missed Hardik on the special day.

On Agastya’s arrival, Hardik had taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding the tiny fingers of the newborn. “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Hardik had then written, captioning the photo. Earlier in the year, Natasha and Hardik had announced their engagement. Sharing the news on Twitter, the couple had posted a few photos and a video of the proposal.

The video showed Hardik going down on one knee on a yacht while popping her the question. Natasa Stankovic first rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8. She has also been part of music videos like “DJ Wale Babu” and “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded”.