Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcome baby boy

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

Hardik took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took to their social media accounts in May to announce the pregnancy.

Natasa had shared on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Throughout Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy, the couple shared their happy moments on Instagram.

Earlier in January, the couple had announced their engagement via social media posts.

Natasa Stankovic first rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 8. She has also been part of music videos like “DJ Wale Babu” and “Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded”.

