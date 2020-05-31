Natasa Stankovic expecting first child with fiance Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is pregnant. (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram) Natasa Stankovic is pregnant. (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Actor Natasa Stankovic on Sunday confirmed that she and fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together.

Sharing photos of herself and Hardik, Natasa wrote on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 1, 2020.

The cricketer shared the celebratory news on Instagram, writing, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

More details awaited.

