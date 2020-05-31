Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Natasa Stankovic expecting first child with fiance Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic on Sunday confirmed that she and fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2020 6:38:46 pm
Natasa Stankovic Natasa Stankovic is pregnant. (Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Actor Natasa Stankovic on Sunday confirmed that she and fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together.

Sharing photos of herself and Hardik, Natasa wrote on Instagram, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 1, 2020.

The cricketer shared the celebratory news on Instagram, writing, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Diljit Dosanjh, Asim Riaz and others
Celebrity social media photos: Diljit Dosanjh, Asim Riaz and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 31: Latest News

Advertisement