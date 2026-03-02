‘Anxiety and dread’: Nargis Fakhri and Esha Gupta stranded in Dubai as authorities race to ensure safety

The ongoing US-Iran war has led to chaos and tensions worldwide, including attacks on Middle East countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others). The widespread disruption even led to Dubai’s airspace being closed, suspending many flights. Amid the rising conflict, several Indian celebs like Badminton star PV Sindhu, television actor Erica Fernandes, actor-singer Sonal Chauhan, actor Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri revealed being stranded in Dubai. Now, the celebrities have given fresh updates about the stressful situation, reassuring fans that they are currently safe.

Erica J Fernandes, who relocated to Dubai in 2023, spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed, “I’m still in Dubai and I’m safe. I have to say, the UAE government has handled this incredibly well so far. Being here and seeing how quickly and effectively they’ve responded has genuinely been reassuring. It hasn’t been easy. The sounds of interceptions are real, and they’re jarring. People around me, friends and family have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that’s a difficult thing to process. There’s no sugar coating it, it’s scary.”

The actor added, “We’re staying calm, staying safe, and following all guidelines being given by the local authorities. Right now, that’s the best any of us can do. My heart goes out to everyone going through this, wherever you are. We’re taking it one moment at a time.”

‘Authorities trying their best to keep us safe’

On the other hand, Sonal shared that the situation in Dubai is under control. She took to her Instagram handle wrote in her Story, “To everyone messaging me and checking up on me – Thank you and I’m sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe.”

She continued, “There’s nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. @modgovae is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic. Praying for everyone’s safety (multiple folded hand emojis).”

‘Hope to be home soon’

Esha also gave an update to fans about the unpleasant scene in the UAE, on her Instagram Stories. “To everyone checking in and messaging, I’m sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”

‘Anxiety and dread lingers’

Actor Nargis Fakhri opened up about her ‘anxious’ and ‘sleepless’ nights while being stranded in the city. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “It’s been a crazy 2 days here..”

“No matter what, this feeling of anxiety and dread lingers becuz (because) you just don’t know what’s gonna happen next. Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I am wide awake,” another Story read.

Besides these celebs, Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, television actor Rohan Gandotra, Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly, and actor Vishnu Manchu had also revealed that they are currently stranded in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war keeps on escalating with both US and Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to retaliatory missile and drone attacks. The temporarily shut airspace for civilian aviation has also caused mass cancellations and delays in flights, across the world. In the latest development, satellite images showed Dubai’s skyline, with a layer of thick black smoke rising over certain parts of the city.