Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi LIVE UPDATES

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi is being telecast on Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DTamil.

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi was shot at Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park.

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi, a special episode of Grylls’ survival TV show Man vs Wild, is currently being telecast on Discovery network.

The focus of the episode will be environmental change and wildlife conservation as PM Modi and Grylls will traverse the scenic landscape of Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

Bear Grylls, who has been a member of British special forces (SAS), said it is a privilege for him to take PM Modi on an adventure across the Indian wilderness and that he feels honoured “to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation.”

Akshay will be watching Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi

Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter, "Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN"

Here's a sneak peek of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bear Grylls hosted then-US President Barack Obama in 2015 in a similar special episode set in Alaska. The two talked about the dangers of climate change. The episode was part of another Grylls show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, in which celebrities accompany him on adventures in remote and inhospitable regions around the world.

