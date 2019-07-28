Naomi Watts on being a part of Game of Thrones prequel: I am super excited

Naomi Watts says she is “thrilled” to be a part of upcoming Game of Thrones prequel spinoff. The actor was the first actor to be cast in the series and will play the role of one of the leads.

While speaking to Variety Watts said, “I’m super thrilled. It’s such a great group of people. And they did such a great job. It was one of the most phenomenal things that’s happened on TV… I’m super excited. That’s all I can say.”

The prequel series remains untitled. George RR Martin, the author of the books, has shown his preference as the title for The Long Night. He executive produces the series with Jane Goldman, who is also penning the script.

John Simm (Doctor Who), Georgie Henley (Lucy Pevensie of the Narnia films) and Marquis Rodriquez (When They See Us), are also said to be part of the series’ cast.

The official logline reads, “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Those who have read the books will have immediately made the connection that the show will likely be about The Long Night, an event that supposedly occurred in Westeros thousands of years before the events showed in Game of Thrones. In The Long Night, the entire world was under the spell of darkness and the White Walkers, who invaded Westeros and killed almost everyone. It was then that a hero (The Prince that was Promised and/or Azor Ahai) rose and defeated them. It was after White Walkers’ defeat that the Wall was built to keep them in the frozen wastes of the extreme north.

The logline also indicates that we will see the legendary Westerosi heroes like Bran the Builder and Lann the Clever who, it is said, founded the house Stark and house Lannister respectively.