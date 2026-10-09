Nana Patekar was to appear on Kon Honar Crorepati, host Madhuri Dixit pays tribute

Nana Patekar’s death has left his fans and the entire film industry in shock. The veteran actor died at 75 on October 8 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. On Friday, makers revealed that Patekar was set to appear in the premiere episode of host Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi version of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati – Kon Honar Crorepati. The duo would have reunited decades after their last outing Wajood (1998), but following Nana Patekar’s death, actor Sonali Bendre will be stepping in as the celebrity guest for the opening episode.

Kon Honar Crorepati will air on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM, with Madhuri Dixit as its host. The new season would be a huge change for the Marathi quiz show, because it is being taken over by a female host for the first time. Its premiere bring Madhuri and Sonali together on-screen, for the first time ever, as the two actors have never worked together in any movie.

Nana Patekar was supposed to shoot for the show’s episode on Thursday and was expected to become among its initial guests. His death led to a change in the plans of shooting the first episode, with Sonali joining Madhuri for the shoot instead.

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Among other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, veteran actress Madhuri Dixit also paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar. Remembering her Wajood co-star following his death yesterday, Madhuri wrote in an Instagram post. “A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute.”

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Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre will be on the hot seat in the opening episode, playing for the Happy Pet Foundation. The actor has been a supporter about animal welfare.

Madhuri Dixit spoke about her first collaboration with Sonali in a media statement, and said, “Sonali and I have never done a film together. But it’s never too late. Today, we’re finally together on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. It’s a celebration, and I’m glad that I am starting this new chapter with you. Sharing the screen with you feels like such a special occasion. It is a celebration for me.”

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“I’m not surprised at all about Madhuri as a host because she’s such a warm person. Having known that warmth in her, I always knew she would be a very good host. She’s a fantastic actress—there are no two ways about it. I have always admired her fabulous dancing, and I did get to see her dance here on the set. So that was fantastic for me. If someone out there is watching or listening, please write something for the two of us. I would love it,” Sonali Bendre said.

Kon Honar Crorepati premieres on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM.

Nana Patekar death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 in Goa, due to a cardiac arrest. He was given continuous CPR for 45 minutes, but was declared dead at 5:20 am. His son, Malhar, had confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons,” he said.

The late actor was accorded a state funeral to recognise his contribution to theatre and Indian cinema.