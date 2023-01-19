On Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar recalls being body-shamed: ‘Moti, moti bulate hain…’

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar said that she, too, has been a victim of body shaming. In a promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, entrepreneurs pitched their clothing brand, and said that they also make clothes for plus-sized people. Namita, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, revealed that she has faced body-shaming as well and asked the entrepreneurs why they didn’t make the brand exclusively for plus-sized people.

Namita said, “Sach much India mein jo ye body shaming jise kehte hain, jo yeh ‘moti, moti’ bulate hain, uski target main bhi ban chuki hoon. Aapne aesa kyun nahi socha ki mein only plus size ke liye fashion banati hoon, na ki sab sizes ke liye (I have faced body shaming myself, have been called fat. Why did you not want to make an excusive brand for plus-sized women, instead of having all sizes).”

The pitcher answered, “The biggest problem in the plus-size industry is that plus-size people are treated like outcast. We want them to feel included by not having a separate size chart or collection for them. They are a part of our entire range of collections.”

This isn’t the first time that Namita has spoken about being attacked for her appearance. Last year, during a conversation with Chetan Bhagat on his Deeptalk podcast, she recalled how she used to be bullied for being overweight and having a lot of facial hair and acne. “I was body shamed a lot as a teenager… and I used to feel very ugly, ” she said, adding, “No guy looked at me, it was me looking at the guys and having crushes, let’s just say that. When you’re body-shamed like that as a teenager, that leaves a lot of scars. I had a lot of facial hair and acne, and there was a guy in my class who’d call me ‘the girl with the moustache’ in Marathi.”