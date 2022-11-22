scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Namita Thapar on Ashneer Grover’s absence from Shark Tank India 2: ‘One person doesn’t make or break a show’

Shark Tank India Season 2 will be hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, and will premiere soon on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

ashneer grover shark tankNamita Thapar and Ashneer Grover were the judges on Shark Tank India season one. (Photo: Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover/Instagram)

The absence of ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover from the upcoming season of the popular Sony TV reality show Shark Tank India has created quite the noise among the show’s fans. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, fans have been wondering why Ashneer wasn’t invited to return. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, has indirectly commented on Ashneer’s absence. She wrote in a tweet that Shark Tank India is not just about one person. Namita was also featured as a ‘shark’ on the first season of the show, and is expected to return for season two.

Namita wrote on Twitter, “One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders.. focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.”

Also read |Ashneer Grover not a part of Shark Tank India 2, fans say ‘ye dogalapan hai’

Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as an investor in the first season. His unfiltered behaviour with the contestants inspired fans to create memes, and his statement “Ye doglapan hai” became a famous one-liner among the viewers. While he was on the show, his profile mentioned him as the co-founder and managing director (MD) of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. However, he exited the company following weeks of dispute between him and the management.

Namita also pulled up a Twitter user who wrote that Shark Tank India is just like any other TV show whose only purpose is to gain TRP, and claimed that the business pitches on it are not real.

Replying to the person, she wrote, “Are u serious? Coz it’s my ‘real’ money I’m putting in.. what do u mean by it’s not a real pitch ??!! It’s easy to talk & whine & judge … tough to give time, energy, mentorship & money..” Namita added, “Let’s see if authenticity & cause win over …judgement & toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Besides Ashneer, it looks like MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh will also not return for this season’ she wasn’t featured in the teaser of the second season. Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, will be the new judge on the show.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:27:41 am
Next Story

An army veteran went Into ‘combat mode’ to disarm the Club Q gunman

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan birthday his connection with fans
Kartik Aaryan is here for ‘instant gratification’: How he connected with his fans, won them over
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement