Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’

Shark Tank India Season 5‘s Namita Thapar has described her investment in Gen-Z streetwear brand Bonkers Corner as the most meaningful deal she made this year. In an emotional post on X, Namita reflected on why founder Shubham Gupta stood out among a crowded pool of entrepreneurs and why the pitch became a landmark moment on the show.

Calling it a first in the history of the Indian edition of Shark Tank, Namita revealed that Shubham accepted her offer without waiting to hear counter-proposals from the other sharks. “First time in the history of Shark Tank India, a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks. That’s Shubham Gupta for you — a unique founder and truly my number one deal of Season 5.”

From a business perspective, Namita Thapar said the fundamentals were hard to ignore. Highlighting Bonkers Corner’s growth, she noted that the brand’s FY26 expected sales stand at Rs 180 crore with a 20 per cent EBITDA margin, while remaining fully bootstrapped. “Need I say more?” she asked.

Namita Thapar says she was moved by Shubham Gupta’s story

But she was quick to point out that the deal went far beyond financial metrics. What moved her most, Namita Thapar said, was Shubham Gupta’s personal journey. In her post, she recalled how he had to drop out of college after his father’s business faced bankruptcy, a period during which the family “lost everything, even their home.” According to Namita, Shubham’s ability to remain optimistic despite “pain, taunts and rejection” is what, in her words, “true winners are made of.”

Explaining her decision-making inside the tank, Namita said she deliberately chose to meet Shubham at his valuation. “I gave him a ₹300 crore valuation, exactly what he asked for,” she wrote, explaining that she wanted to ensure the offer was “too good to refuse.” She added that the clarity and bond they shared during the pitch only deepened after meeting him later in Pune.

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director also spoke about her personal pride in the founder and the brand. “I am so proud of him, and my entire family enjoys wearing Bonkers clothes,” she wrote.

Looking to the future, Namita Thapar outlined Bonkers Corner’s next priorities, stating that Shubham Gupta’s two biggest goals are offline expansion and technology, areas where she and his mentor Mayank Nayak plan to support him. On a more personal note, she expressed concern for Shubham’s health, revealing that his intense work routine has taken a toll. “My personal biggest goal is to get his health back,” she wrote, adding that his weight has dropped to 47 kilograms.

Summing up the journey, Namita noted that Shubham has “been through hell and back,” but added that “from now it’s only love and light for him.” She concluded by saying that “journeys like these deserve to be seen” and that founders like Shubham “deserve to be acknowledged.”

A Shark Tank moment that left everyone stunned

The Shark Tank India episode, featuring Shubham Gupta, itself unfolded dramatically. Shubham walked into the tank seeking Rs 1.5 crore for 0.5 per cent equity, valuing Bonkers Corner at Rs 300 crore. Namita matched the ask outright, stating “I’m not asking for royalty today because I want to make it too good for him to refuse.”

Anupam Mittal bowed out soon after, admitting he could not match the deal on the table. Mohit Yadav also made an offer but reduced the valuation to Rs 200 crore, a move that failed to sway the founder. Aman Gupta then attempted to open negotiations, suggesting a longer back-and-forth process. “I will give an offer and you will listen to other offers. Then I will say I don’t want to negotiate. We will waste a lot of time doing this. Tell me what I should do?” he said.

What followed was a rare and unexpected turn on the show. Shubham Gupta accepted Namita Thapar’s offer instantly, without waiting to hear counter-proposals from the other sharks.

Aman Gupta jokingly protested that he hadn’t even been allowed an “exit speech,” while Kunal Bahl wondered aloud if others had been given a chance to bid. By then, Namita had already handed over her cheque.

Building a Rs 300-crore brand

Bonkers Corner’s success story is rooted in adversity. After his family faced financial ruin, Shubham Gupta rebuilt from the ground up, turning a personal crisis into entrepreneurial momentum. With no external funding, he scaled Bonkers Corner into one of India’s most recognisable Gen-Z streetwear labels.

Today, the brand generates close to Rs 100 crore in annual revenue, with strong growth projections and healthy margins.