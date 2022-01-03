Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh pens note on son Sufi’s Covid-19 diagnosis, stay in ICU: ‘Very hard days’

TV actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh on Monday wrote an emotional note on Instagram about their 11 month old son Sufi testing Covid-19 positive recently, and the brave fight of the little one in the ICU. This comes days after Nakuul and Jankee also contracted the virus.

In the long note, Jankee revealed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive. According to her, they rushed the boy to the hospital in the middle of the night. “What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?” Jankee wrote.

Revealing that running around to take care of her child left her in a bad state as she herself was Covid-19 positive, Jankee thanked the doctors and Sufi’s nanny for the baby boy. Jankee finished the note with a plea to all the parents for keeping themselves safe as that would have irreplaceable repercussions on their infants at home. “Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them.”

Nakuul and Jankee’s son Sufi turned 11 months on Monday. “Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison,” the mother wrote.

Several celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Abhijeet Sawant, Mukul Chadda and Atul Khatri wished Sufi and his parents, and praised the family’s strength.