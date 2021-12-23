Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta tests positive for coronavirus: ‘We shall overcome’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a ‘quick health update’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul wrote, “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..” He added, “Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid!”

The TV star concluded his post on an optimistic note as he wrote, “We shall overcome… ❤” To keep himself occupied, Nakuul has been binging on Netflix show You and listening to Modern Love podcast on Spotify. In his post, he also shared a selfie where he looked pale.

As soon as Nakuul Mehta shared his health update, several television celebrities wished him a speedy recovery. Karan Grover wrote, “Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer. (just inventing a word there)” Gautam Rode, Sriti Jha, and Karan Patel commented, “Get well soon!” Enquiring about the symptoms, Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Ooooops ! Symptoms r bad?”

Later, the actor thanked his fans and friends for checking on him as he wrote, “Thank you for checking in and for your wishes and prayers.”