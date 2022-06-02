Nakuul Mehta shares health update: ‘Have only lost our appendix, not our sense of humour’

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta is recuperating from an appendix surgery. Nakuul on Thursday shared his health update on social media and thanked his well-wishers for their love and wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul wrote, “To everyone who reached out..Like Forrest Gump would say, ‘My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get.'” The actor also shared how he ‘went from celebration to hospitalisation’ in 24 hours

“We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was damn filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude towards the doctors who treated him and fans who showered him with love, Nakuul concluded, “I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee. However, the good news is that we have only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour! Love & Pride Nox P.S. Grateful to Dr Banka & Dr Raveshia and their teams for holding my gut together!”

Also read | Nakuul Mehta shares a major throwback and it has Ishqbaaaz connection

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen playing the role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is paired opposite Disha Parmar. The show will soon take a five-year leap and post the leap, Nakuul will be seen playing father to a five-year-old daughter.