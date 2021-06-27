Nakuul Mehta shares a major throwback and it has Ishqbaaaz connection

Television actor Nakuul Mehta took his fans on a nostalgic trip by celebrating five years of his popular series Ishqbaaaz. The show, which used to air on Star Plus, ended on 2019 but has remained etched in the memory of the audience. Sharing a picture that featured Nakuul along with his Ishqbaaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava, the actor wrote, “5 years to the first episode of this beauty hitting your Television screens. Thank you for all the memories & love.”

As soon as Nakuul shared the post, his Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Wow 5 years!” Nakuul’s fans also shared their reaction to the picture in the comment section. Many of them asked if there is a possibility of Ishqbaaz 2 while some of them requested to do a reunion as soon as possible.

“Miss the show,” wrote one of Nakuul’s followers, while another mentioned, “The best show ever. Love you guys so much. Please give us a reunion as soon as the situation gets better.” “This cast and the offscreen fun they had was a treat for all fans,” a comment read.

Post Ishqbaaaz, the actors of the show went on to feature in several other television series. Nakuul featured in ZEE5’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend, while Surbhi Chandna was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 5. Kunal Jaisingh recently wrapped Sony TV’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Mansi Srivastava was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Shrenu Parikh was seen in 2019 series Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

At present, Nakuul is busy with his fathering duties. He and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3.