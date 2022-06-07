Nakuul Mehta resumes shoot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain after appendix surgery: ‘Ammunition one organ less, ambition top’

Nakuul Mehta recently underwent surgery to get his appendix removed. On Tuesday, updating fans about his health, the actor also shared that he has resumed shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Sharing a photo of him reading the script while on his way to the set, Nakuul wrote, “Day: Can’t remember, Ammunition: One organ less, Ambition: Top.” As per the script, the team would be shooting for the post leap sequence from today.

Last week, while sharing about the surgery, the actor wrote on Instagram, “To everyone who reached out..Like Forrest Gump would say, ‘My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get.’” The actor also shared how he ‘went from celebration to hospitalisation’ in 24 hours.

“We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was damn filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude towards the doctors who treated him and fans who showered him with love, Nakuul concluded, “I’m overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee. However, the good news is that we have only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour! Love & Pride Nox P.S. Grateful to Dr Banka & Dr Raveshia and their teams for holding my gut together!”

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen playing the role of Ram in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is paired opposite Disha Parmar. The show is set to take a five-year leap where the now estranged couple will be seen playing parents to a little girl Pihu.