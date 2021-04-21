Nakuul Mehta on viral poem Marghat ka Shahenshah: ‘It’s come from a place of hopelessness, anger’

Television star Nakuul Mehta on Wednesday shared that the poem “Marghat Ka Shahenshah”, his latest collaboration with writer Ajay Singh, was the result of the anguish he felt against the system that has failed its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. The poem, the epilogue of which Nakuul posted on Monday, has gone viral as several of his fans and friends believe it resonates with the helplessness they have been feeling amid the second wave of Covid-19 that has left the country devastated.

Sharing an excerpt from the poem on Instagram, Nakuul penned a long post describing his intentions behind the commentary. He wrote, “There is so much one has felt in the last fortnight which we all are still processing… Fear, anger, desperation, helplessness and much more. Whilst all of us can look within and reflect on how we could gave played this differently, and sure we could have. There needs to be self accountability for the mess we are in but the general apathy shown to us by people who govern us, who have let nothing come in between their mad hunger to strengthen their vote bank whilst the citizenry has been left to his or her own devices to figure this once in a lifetime situation we are in. That there has been lack of foresight & preparation is not even debatable.”

The Ishqbaaz star further said that he felt validated about the fact that people were able to relate to his emotions, and it reaffirmed his belief that, “that humanity is what defines us more than politics or religion ever will. Hoping that each one of us find that dawn within our life at the end of this long, never ending tunnel of suffering which we are in. To hope!!!”

“Marghat ka Shahenshah” is a part of Nakuul Mehta and Ajay Singh’s Poems For Democracy series, which the YouTube description says, “is purely an artistic attempt to evaluate the state of our democracy through a series of poems on major events and ideas that shaped the world in 2020. A very critical year for our planet and our country.”