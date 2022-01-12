Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh recall how son Sufi became ‘non-responsive’, had to be rushed to hospital with Covid-19

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife Jankee Parekh recalled their nightmarish experience with Covid-19, during which their toddler son Sufi had to be admitted to hospital after developing a high fever. In an interview with The Quint, Nakuul recalled how Sufi’s ‘wrists had to be punctured’ and ‘IVs were poured’.

Jankee was the first to contract the virus, and she said that she downplayed it in her mind, but by evening, Sufi was burning up with fever. The doctor advised them to apply water sponges on his body, but when the fever refused to subside, they were left with no choice but to rush him to the hospital in a panic.

By then, Nakuul said, he had also tested positive for the virus, and wasn’t allowed to enter the hospital. “It was a crazy night. I was at home, on call with her. She had started showing all symptoms, so her body had started breaking. He was very non-responsive, for someone who is very active,” Nakuul said.

Jankee added, “The scary part was that when he had 104 fever, I checked him, and he was burning with fever and not moving. Usually, a parent would feel that when a baby is feeling uncomfortable, he would get up and cry. But this baby was not moving. On the drive to the hospital, I was just tapping his face and calling his name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

After their ordeal, Jankee had written a note on Instagram, in awe of Sufi’s strength. “Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?”

The couple also made it a point to thank the doctors who helped them, and to praise the SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai, which they described as one of the few facilities in the city offering Covid-specific help to children.