Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh blessed with baby boy

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have been married for nine years now. (Photo: Instagram/NakuulMehta)

Television star Nakuul Mehta and singer-wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Nakuul took to Instagram to share his joy with his fans. He shared a heart-melting photo of his baby’s hand clinging onto Jankee’s hand and mentioned that they welcomed him on February 3.

“February 3, 2021 This is us Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & him,” the Ishqbaaaz star wrote alongside the photo.

Since Nakuul broke the news, his friends and colleagues from film and television fraternity, including Rithvik Dhanjiani, Kritika Kamra, Amol Parasher and Shashank Arora, have congratulated them.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot in 2012 after dating for nine years.