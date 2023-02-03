Nakuul Mehta pens heartfelt note as he shoots for his last episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, expresses gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor, Disha Parmar

Television actor Nakuul Mehta who is loved for his role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 penned a heartfelt note as he shot for his last episode of the show. In his note, Nakuul thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving him the character of a man who was not shy to express his emotions, something which is not so common on Indian television. He also mentioned how the character of Ram Kapoor taught him many lessons.

Nakuul began his note by addressing his character, “Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra.” He continued, “There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day. RK, you were that guy for me. For someone who had just experienced fatherhood right before he met you, I recall experiencing a tectonic shift in the person I was and that translated into the life I brought to you every single day.”

Nakuul shared that the character of Ram Kapoor taught him to accept his imperfections. He also added, “You let me breathe life into a beautiful bumbling fragile emotional mess of a human which was far from your gelled hair prototype television hero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Further, he expressed his gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor. He wrote, “It’s safe to assume this could have only been conceived by some wonderful women. To me Indian Television is synonymous with @ektarkapoor! It took me a decade in the industry to earn my stripes and spend the most beautiful 18 months playing a character which could only have been birthed by her. Thank you for your trust & collaboration. This will remain a cherished memory.”

Nakuul Mehta also thanked his co-actor Disha Parmar, who played his wife Priya on the show. Disha too has quit the show. He wrote, “As I set out to film my last day on the Bade Set, none of this would have been what it is if it weren’t for.. The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!”

He also thanked the other cast members and the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and called them “the most beautifully crazy ensemble” and “legends”. The actor added, “My amazing director & DOP, DC & GS who have been an absolute rock solid team. Rock solid production on most days, Shilps & Sam! To our beautiful & always caffeinated creative team helmed by Mukta, Nikita, Deepti, Saco & Shreya, I’m forever grateful.”

The actor concluded, “Whilst I step away to go and find ‘myself’ again.. It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that ‘some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’.” Nakuul also shared his love for the new actors who will be joining the show soon.

Ekta Kapoor, Disha Parmar and his co-stars showered love on Nakuul Mehta as he penned the well-meaning note. Ekta commented on his post, “It was heartening to see india accept a man with zero or minimal toxic masculinity!! Flawed lonely insecure complexed seeking love in d wrong places n finding it in the right however sceptical place ram is n willl always b love !!!! Nakul Thanku for bringing out this dreamer his love fr movies popcorn n his hypochondria.”

Disha commented, “Mr Kapoor!!!!! It has been a routine to work with you everyday & ill miss that! All the best for future endeavours! You did Fab! Let’s work together.. again!! 🤣😜 #iykyk.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon take a 20 years leap and actor Niti Taylor has joined the show to play one of the lead characters.