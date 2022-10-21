scorecardresearch
Nakuul Mehta gets emotional as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 300 episodes: ‘Television can be relentless’

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta gave an insight into the life of a television actor which includes going through the script for the day during the drive to the set.

bade achhe lagte hain nakuul mehtaBade Achhe Lagte Hain airs on Sony TV. (Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who essays the lead role of Ram Kapoor in Sony TV’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, penned an emotional note on social media as the show completed 300 episodes on Friday. The actor gave an insight into the life of a television actor which includes going through the script for the day during the drive to the set to working on the dialogues while getting the makeup done.

Nakuul shared a picture of himself with Disha Parmar, who plays Priya on the show. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Tonight we play our 300th episode. Television can be relentless. You show up everyday with very little prep time. Driving to work is spent reading a long’sh screenplay for the given day. Dialogues are brewed fresh whilst you get your face pancaked. On most days you are multitasking & running or delegating errands cause life…”

Nakuul Mehta shared how an actor prepares as much as one can and then the rest is left “to the universe”. He mentioned that an actor takes ‘clues’ from his audience. The actor added, “You find the ‘juice’ or clues everyday if you are open to receiving. From your audiences, from your own magic moments between action & cut, almost always from the written material & then mostly from the cast and crew you jam with..”

Nakuul also shared everything that he is grateful for. He wrote, “When most of these elements align, its a gentle reminder that there’s so much to be grateful for.. 300 times love to our audiences who tune in every night, the amazing cast and crew who make the show what it is.. Most of them are silent workers you may never know of but god knows that I wouldn’t have had a shot at living this beauty if it wasn’t for the work they put it..”

Nakuul Mehta concluded the note with two words, “Indebted & grateful ❤️.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

