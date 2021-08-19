scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to launch on this date

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will focus on modern-day love and urban loneliness. Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya, the show will also highlight how people fall in love organically after marriage.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
August 19, 2021 5:21:44 pm
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will air on Sony TV.

The launch date of the much-awaited season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is out. Starting August 30, the Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starrer will air Monday-Friday at 8 pm.

Sony TV on Thursday released the second promo of the television show. The video gives a glimpse of Ram and Priya’s different personalities. Looking out from their balcony, Priya laments about rain and how it leads to traffic and dirty puddles all around. On the other hand, Ram romanticises the weather saying how nature brightens up as soon as it showers. Towards the end, the two enjoy pakoras, smiling at each other, while the narrator says, “Shaadi ke baad pyaar hote hote ho hi jata hai (one tends to gradually fall in love post-marriage).”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo |Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar discuss reasons for being single after 30

 

Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier shared the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will focus on modern-day love and urban loneliness. It will also highlight how people fall in love organically after marriage.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a re-telling of the hit show with new leads.

Talking about stepping into the shoes of Ram, Nakuul Mehta in a statement shared that he was excited to take up the offer. “I had taken a bit of sabbatical from television which I do usually between two shows and nothing was really exciting. When the call for Bade Achhe came in, I said, ‘hey, wait. I want to explore this’. It’s a story I have watched and even my parents have loved. I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I’ve never played in my career until now so I was actually very upbeat. And now closer to the launch, I feel very, very excited about it,” the actor said.

Watch Video |Rahul Vaidya sings for wife Disha Parmar on first day of Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar, who will play a contemporary Priya, added, “I really hope people accept the season 2 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain just the way they did the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it.”

This will be Nakuul and Disha’s second outing after playing the leads in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

