Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh celebrate son Sufi’s birthday with an adorable family pic: ‘365 gorgeous days’

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh gave a glimpse of son Sufi’s first birthday to their fans. The couple’s son turned one earlier this month. On Sunday, they took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture that had Nakuul and Jankee sharing a heart-warming smile as Sufi looks at the camera. The three perfectly posed against a backdrop that read, “Sufi’s purrfect 1.” Describing the occasion, Nakuul wrote, “The boy & his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the ☀”

The picture received overwhelming comments from their friends and well-wishers. “Gosh just how handsome is this lil boy!!!” Ashish Chowdhary wrote, while Tisca Chopra commented, “So lovely… fully eye candy instaworthy.” Nisha Rawal’s comment read, “Happy birthday to this cute little man.” Fans also poured their love for Sufi. “How cutely sufi posed.. Like he knows they are taking his picture… Photogenicsufi,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “The calm on his face is just like his name.”

Earlier this month, Nakuul had also treated fans to a cute video of Sufi. “365 days of unbridled & pure JOY ❤️ Excuse us for the mush but that thing they say about parenthood is insanely true. Celebrating @babysufim today and forever,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Nakuul and Jankee, who got married in 2012, welcomed Sufi on February 3, 2021.

Late last year, Nakuul, Jankee and their son Sufi had tested positive for Covid-19. The couple had recalled how their son fought the virus.

According to Jankee’s long Instagram note, the couple had rushed the boy to the hospital in the middle of the night. “What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?” Jankee wrote.

Nakuul, in an interview with The Quint, revisited the horrific incident and spoke about how Sufi was burning with fever and “was not moving.” “On the drive to the hospital, I was just tapping his face and calling his name,” the actor had shared.

On the work front, Nakuul is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, in which he shares the screen space with Disha Parmar.