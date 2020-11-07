Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are set to welcome first child

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh shared adorable photo and video on Instagram. (Photo: Jankee Parekh Mehta/Instagram)

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to share that the two will soon welcome a baby. Jankee shared adorable photos with a caption that read, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. We’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins!”

Nakuul shared a video that shared the couple’s journey through photographs. By the end of the video, Nakuul shared how Jankee broke the news of the pregnancy to him, the first selfie that they took after knowing the news and so much more. In the caption of the video, the actor expressing that they are “We Are Expanding,” wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS ❤️ Circle of life & then some more."

Since the couple announced the news, Nakuul and Jankee's friends have been sending congratulatory messages for the duo. Ira Dubey, Aneri Vajani, Pooja Gor, Meiyang Chang, Aditi Singh Sharma and many others congratulated the couple.

Nakuul Mehta is widely known for his work in the television serial Ishqbaaaz.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd