Naina Singh to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14, says poll

Naina Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. (Photo: Colors/Twitter)

The ongoing Colors TV show Bigg Boss 14 is filled with twists and turns. This week, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik ended up being nominated for eviction after losing in the nomination task. But, Bigg Boss gave them a chance to save themselves from getting eliminated. It was Rubina who grabbed the opportunity and saved herself with the help of husband Abhinav Shukla.

Among the three remaining nominated contestants, Naina, Shardul and Rahul, it is Naina who will most likely leave the Bigg Boss 14 house this weekend.

We conducted a poll for the followers of the show and asked them who they think will be evicted from the house this week. As per the results of the poll, the audience wants Naina Singh out of the show. She got the highest number of votes with 51.8 per cent votes, followed by Shardul Pandit, who received 26.3 per cent votes. Rahul Vaidya received 11.8 per cent votes.

Who do you think will get evicted from #BiggBoss14 this week? — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) November 4, 2020

Naina, an actor and winner of MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla X, entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant in the third week. She came along with Shardul and Kavita Kaushik but failed to build connections inside the house. In the first week of her stay, she was barely seen during the episodes. Even host Salman Khan pointed out her minimum participation in the show.

Meanwhile, a new promo suggests that Bigg Boss’ doors might not be completely shut for Kavita Kaushik after her elimination last week.

A recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar has Salman telling Kavita about a second chance to enter the show, but only if a special jury, including former Bigg Boss contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Arti Singh, and Kamya Punjabi and actor Surbhi Chandna approves of her. Arti will be questioning Kavita about her rude behaviour towards fellow contestants and Vindu will raise a finger on her attitude towards Eijaz who claimed to be her friend. Now, if Kavita will manage to convince the jury, will be known in Saturday’s episode.

Currently, the contestants who are still in the game are Rubina, Abhinav, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Shardul and Rahul Vaidya.

