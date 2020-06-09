Naina Singh on quitting Kumkum Bhagya: Couldn’t relate to my character anymore

Naina Singh rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 10. (Photo: Naina Singh/Instagram) Naina Singh rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 10. (Photo: Naina Singh/Instagram)

While Naina Singh had quit Kumkum Bhagya in February, the news of her exit is now making headlines.

For Singh, the buzz is surprising and the actor shared that she has no clue how the news leaked. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she said, “I don’t know who gave the news out. I ended my association with the show in February. However, I wanted the production house to make the official announcement. I have had a good journey with the show, and I will miss everyone but it was time to say Rhea goodbye. I had put down my papers last year only and was serving my notice period.”

There have been reports that Naina Singh quit the show because she was unhappy with the way her character was shaping up. Some other reports suggested that she took the decision as she was flooded with offers. When asked to clarify the real reason, the Splitsvilla 10 winner said, “Well, it’s actually both. I was getting offers, and some really good ones. However, since I was committed to the show, I couldn’t take it up.”

“As for my character, yes I couldn’t relate to Rhea at all. The kind of emotions she portrays was not justified and I couldn’t bring to myself to play the part. I would really get upset thinking about it and it was affecting me. Her hatred and jealousy had to reason, and I didn’t want my young fans to get the wrong message. This is why I decided to quit. The character was shaping up in all the wrong ways,” she added.

Usually actors choose to exit with making much noise but Naina Singh has talked about everything wrong in the character. Sharing that she has no qualms in being honest, the actor said, “I know it might not leave a good impression with a few people but then I cannot lie. I understand that there are negative characters in every show but one has to keep the base strong. I couldn’t understand what made her so evil for so long. Also, as an actor, one has to be true to their work. And when you cannot justify the action, how does one play it?”

Not many know but Naina Singh was one of the finalists of Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty judged India’s Next Superstar. Stating that she was keen on trying her luck in web series and Bollywood after the show, the actor said, “Unfortunately, the show did not do well, even though it had such big names. I evolved as an actor on the show and was ready to take on the world. However, since not many people saw the show, they did not know of my capabilities. I was supposed to do a web series with Balaji Telefilms but it did not work out. When they offered me Kumkum Bhagya, I decided to take it up, even when serials were not really a priority for me. Now I want to explore different characters and mediums.”

Ask her if her focus would be Bollywood, and she replied, “I was supposed to start shooting for a web series but due to the lockdown it got pushed. Right now, everything is on a standstill but I am hoping that it will all get back to normal soon.”

Kumkum Bhagya stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles.

