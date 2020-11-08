Naina Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Naina Singh is out of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Naina Singh/Instagram)

Host Salman Khan on Sunday evicted wild card contestant Naina Singh from Bigg Boss 14. Along with Singh, Shardul Pandit and Rahul Vaidya were nominated for eviction this week.

Naina was quite confident of making her mark in the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, she was hardly visible during her short stint.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Naina Singh told indianexpress.com that she wanted to add fun and entertainment in the house. “I don’t want to blow my own trumpet. I want to just prove to the world that entertainment is not only about fights. There’s no fun, masti or friendship in the house, and I want to bring that back. Personally, I can never bear boredom, and hence I will make sure everyone is having fun and are happy around me,” she shared.

The Kumkum Bhagya actor added that she will have no issues in connecting with the audience, even though she is entering late.

After Naina Singh’s exit, the contestants fighting for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit and Kavita Kaushik.

