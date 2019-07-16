Nach Baliye winners: Where are they now?

Fans have for long cherished the ‘hero and heroine’ doing thumkas on peppy dance numbers. But Star India for the first time created an original reality show that had real-life couples matching steps. In 2005, Star One announced Nach Baliye, that gave a platform to celebrity couples to dance their way to the title. The stage was also open to celebrities who were married to non-public figures. The show was later pushed on to the bigger GEC Star Plus.

Nach Baliye became an overnight success and a popular franchise. Every couple wanted to be on the stage to showcase their ‘ishq wala dance’. So much was its demand that as per reports, many even faked their relationship to be on the show.

After entertaining eight seasons, the makers recently announced that this year, they would also be welcoming former couples to fight it out on Nach Baliye 9.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the previous winners of Nach Baliye are up to these days.

Nach Baliye 1: Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Nach Baliye kickstarted with Malaika Arora, Saroj Khan and Farhan Akhtar as the judges and Sangeeta Ghosh and Shabir Ahluwalia as the hosts. Even though it was the first time that the audience was seeing their favourites groove on stage with their partners, the concept was lapped by them. The first season was won by Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Although the two were the most senior couple in the show, their journey and transformation touched the audience and judges’ hearts. Manish Goel-Poonam Narula and Varun-Rajeshwari Sachdeva were announced the first and second runner-up, respectively.

The couple has been married for close to three decades now. Sachin Pilgaonkar was applauded for his role as Rani Mukerji’s estranged father in Hichki. He was last seen in web series City of Dreams. Supriya, who is popular for her roles in shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Sasural Genda Phool, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, was last seen playing the central role in web series Home.

Nach Baliye 2: Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Darira

The following year, Nach Baliye 2 found a new judge in Kunal Kohli, who joined Malaika Arora and Saroj Khan. Although Tina Darira was not a celebrity, her dance skills and chemistry with Hussain Kuwajerwala made them a popular couple. Week after week, the duo pushed themselves and finally emerged as the winners. The second season had Yash-Gauri Tonk and Bakhtiyaar-Tanaaz Irani as the runners up.

Hussain, best known for his role in Kumkum, took a long sabbatical from television. He made his comeback in 2017 with Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo. During his break from acting, the actor did host reality shows like Indian Idol, Dance Premier League and India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj among more. He also made his Bollywood debut with Shree and starred in the musical play Zangoora. Tina continues to run her fashion business.

Nach Baliye 3: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

The third season saw a big change in the judging panel with Vaibhavi Merchant, Isha Koppikar and David Dhawan taking charge. Last season’s winners Hussain and Tina became the hosts of the show. As much as Nach Baliye 3 will be remembered for Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh’s winning moment, no one will ever forget how Rakhi Sawant-Abhishek Awasthi threw a tantrum after they came a close second. Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah were announced third in the competition.

While Sanjeeda has always been a fabulous dancer, Aamir’s journey was also impressive in the show. The couple since then have been showing off their dance skills in many awards and live shows. Aamir Ali recently ventured back to acting with Navrangi Re while Sanjeeda Sheikh was last seen in Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Nach Baliye 4: Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur

While there are many contestants, Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur are the only Nach Baliye winners, who parted ways post the show. The actors met on the sets of Kulvaddhu and soon got married. Nach Baliye 4 was their first reality show and the two impressed all with their extraordinary dance moves and sizzling chemistry. The season was judged by Farah Khan, Arjun Rampal and Karisma Kapoor, while multiple ex-Nach Baliye contestants hosted it. Ironically, the runners up of the season, Naman Shaw-Megha Gupta and Kapil Nirmal-Anjali Abrol also parted ways soon after the show.

Dalljiet and Shalin announced their separation in 2015 after six years of their wedding. Dalljiet accused her former husband of domestic violence and even applied for complete custody of their son Jaydon. While Shalin was last seen in Laal Ishq, Dalljiet is currently playing a pivotal role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She will also be seen in the upcoming web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Nach Baliye 5: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

After four seasons, Nach Baliye took a break, only to come back in 2012. The fifth season was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Sajid Khan and Terence Lewis. Gautam Rode and Karan Wahi as ‘bade’ and ‘chote’ also made a mark as hosts. The season saw Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij taking home the trophy. The couple were consistent throughout the season and also a favourite among the audience. Mahhi and Jay fought strong contenders Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta and Neelu-Arvind Vaghela in the finals.

Jay and Mahhi met through common friends and soon started dating. Apart from Nach Baliye, the couple also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 together. The actors got married in 2011 and are currently expecting their first child. On the work front, Jay is currently seen hosting Superstar Singer while Mahhi was last seen in Laal Ishq.

Nach Baliye 6: Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

The next season of the show was launched amid much fanfare with popular celebrities ready to burn the dance floor. The makers continued with the same judges and hosts in season 6. A favourite from the start, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi won the show. Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonerjee and Ripudaman Handa-Shivangi Verma were announced as the first and second runner up, respectively.

Apart from the many spectacular acts, Nach Baliye 6 will also be remembered for Rithvik-Asha’s dedication. During one of the performances, Asha injured herself but was soon back the next week with the same confidence. The actors met while working in Pavitra Rishta and soon fell in love. The two have been dating for close to eight years now. While the couple has been away from acting, Rithvik is busy with his hosting stints. The actor was last seen hosting Super Dancer 3. Asha made her digital debut with Baarish recently.

Nach Baliye 7: Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilker

After a two-year break, Nach Baliye made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor introduced as the new producer. Wanting to spice up the drama, Ekta introduced a Bigg Boss setting with the contestants being locked inside a house as they competed in the show. While Himanshu Malhotra-Amruta Khanvilker were not a favourite at the start of the competition, their hard work helped them win the title. Rashami Desai-Nandish Sandhu and Upen Patel-Karishma Tanna were the runners up. Nach Baliye 7 was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Patel while Marzi Pestonji, Preity Zinta and Chetan Bhagat were the judges.

Amruta and Himanshu started their journey with another reality show India’s Cinestar Ki Khoj. While the two were friends for the longest time, they got married in 2015. Amruta has always been inclined towards dance and Himanshu, like a true partner, matched steps with his better half throughout the show. Himanshu is currently focusing on his inspirational initiative ‘Share and Grow’, while Amruta, who made her big screen debut with Raazi, was last seen judging Super Dancer Maharashtra.

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Nach Baliye returned after a couple of years with some of the best names in the industry. The competition level was quite tough with popular actors being pitted against each other. Apart from being a favourite among the audience, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s outstanding performances every week helped them lift the trophy. Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal followed them in the winning list. The season was judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri while Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh hosted it.

Divyanka and Vivek, who are lovingly called Divek, recently celebrated their third anniversary. The two also faced a major low, when just days before their big day, Vivek was hospitalised due to a stomach ailment. On the work front, Divyanka is seen playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She recently experimented with hosting with The Voice and will soon make her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Vivek was last seen in supernatural thriller Qayamat Ki Raat.

Coming to the latest season, Nach Baliye 9 will premiere on July 19 with twelve jodis fighting to win the coveted trophy. Former couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar have been confirmed as Nach Baliye 9 contestants.

Apart from them, real-life couples Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain will, reportedly, be seen in the competition. While Raveena Tandon, Ali Abbas Zafar and Ahmed Khan will join the judging panel, Maniesh Paul will host the series.