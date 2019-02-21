Nach Baliye to come back with a new season

Indianexpress.com has learnt Star Plus is working on the new season of Nach Baliye. The dance reality show features popular celebrity couples from all fields. Nach Baliye last aired in 2017.

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “The channel is working on the new season of Nach Baliye. There are talks with production houses, and an official announcement will happen soon. The show has been a successful property for the channel. Once talks are confirmed with the producers, the makers will approach the celebrities. While the basic format will continue to be the same, new elements will be introduced to make the season fun.”

Nach Baliye launched in 2001 and aired on Star One. After two seasons, the show moved to Star Plus. The stage has hosted mostly television actors as contestants, while Bollywood faces have played judges on the show.

The first season of Nach Baliye saw seasoned actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar lifting the trophy. Post that couples like Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali, Himanshoo Malhotra-Amruta Khanvilkar, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi, Jay-Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij have won the dance reality show.

Nach Baliye Season 8 that aired in 2017 was produced by Balaji Telefilms and had popular celebs like Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani among others as contestants. It was judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis. The season saw Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya taking home the trophy.