Nach Baliye 9: Here’s the confirmed list of wild cards

Nach Baliye 9 is all set to up the drama and excitement by welcoming four new wild card contestants. As per sources, evicted couples Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev will make a comeback to the competition. And joining them would be Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers wanted a mix of couples and former jodis as part of the wild cards. They even reached out to Srishty Rode-Manish Naggdev but things did not work out with them. While Vishal and Madhurima were excited to be back, Urvashi, who had shown her displeasure against the show after her eviction, was a little reluctant. But since their contract binds them, she had no option but to return to the stage. As for the new couples, they are kicked about their participation and raging to do their best.”

Former couples Urvashi-Anuj and Vishal-Madhurima presented the two sides of being an ex on the show. While Urvashi and Anuj continue to be friends and cordial towards each other, Vishal-Madhurima project the volatile side of any relationship. The two kept fighting and abusing each other, and on a couple of events, Madhurima had even hit Vishal. It would be interesting to see what new do the two jodis offer to the show now.

This is the first reality show for the fresh in-love couples Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani. Pooja, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, married swimmer Sandeep in 2017. As for Avinash, after divorcing his wife Shalmalee, he found love in model-turned-actor Palak. Avinash was last seen in Main Bhi Ardhangini, while Palak appeared in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Apart from these four wild card contestants, the competition is rife between Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza.