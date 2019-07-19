Nach Baliye 9: When and where to watch the dance reality show

After a hiatus of two years, popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is returning with its ninth season. However, this time, the Star Plus show is making a comeback with a twist. Nach Baliye has, for the first time, opened its format to ex-couples.

Advertising

So far, we know that former couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic will be seen matching steps on the stage.

Among real-life couples, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain will, reportedly, be seen in the competition.

When to watch Nach Baliye 9?

After premiering on July 19, Nach Baliye will air on weekends, Saturday-Sunday, at 8 pm.

Where to watch Nach Baliye 9?

Advertising

The much-awaited dance reality show will return to Star Plus. It will also stream on Hotstar.

The latest season of Nach Baliye is being bankrolled by Salman Khan, who will also unveil the participating jodis during the premiere episode. He is co-producing the show with Banijay Asia. As per reports, Salman is also creatively involved in the new format.

Nach Baliye 9 will be judged by Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9: From love being the ‘X factor’ to ‘exes’ spicing up the show

The previous seasons of Nach Baliye saw couples Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala-Tina Darira, Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shalin Bhanot-Dalljiet Kaur, Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi, Himanshu Malhotra-Amruta Khanvilker and Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya emerge as winners.