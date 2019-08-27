Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli get eliminated

The latest contestants to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 are Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The couple was in the bottom two last week as well but managed to save themselves after giving a powerful performance. This week judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan bid them a teary goodbye from the reality show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “As weeks pass by, the competition has really become tough. With the contestants bringing their best to the table, the judges are left in a soup deciding eventually who remains in the show. Last week, Raveena had even broken down as she announced Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva’s eviction. This time too, with a heavy heart they gave their final scores which got Vishal-Madhurima eliminated.”

Interestingly, last week five couples – Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke and Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria managed to receive Hi5 making them safe from eviction. This made it tougher for the remaining jodis -Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary to survive the competition.

Chandrakanta actors Vishal and Madhurima came across as a volatile ex-couple, who could not stand each other. Time and again it was reported that the duo would end up abusing each other at rehearsals. Recently a leaked video showed Madhurima even slapping Vishal after a fight. While the former lovers had no qualms in washing their dirty linen in public, last week Madhurima’s mother also came on the show to sort out their differences.

Co-produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 opened to big numbers but soon saw a major decline. The new format that also welcomed former couples did not find many takers. Even the buffer time between the performances are filled with nonsense gimmicks making the show lose its loyal fan base. The series has also been blamed to cook up drama, especially around ex-couple Vishal and Madhurima. Judges Raveena and Ahmed’s over-enthusiasm and lack of connect with the audience, has further affected the show’s falling popularity.

The episode that will air this weekend will see the cast of Chhichhore joining in for some fun. Shraddha Kapoor, who was on Nach Baliye last week too with Prabhas would once again be seen having a gala time on the stage along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and others. The theme this week will be festivals and all jodis will put forth spectacular acts depicting the different festivities and culture in the country.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 airs every weekend on Star Plus.