Nach Baliye 9: Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova to get evicted

Couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is set to air its second eviction this weekend. As per sources, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova have been eliminated. The couple was joined by Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev in the bottom two.

Advertising

The source shared with indianexpress.com, “Vindu and Dina’s performance last week got them average scores. While judges enjoyed the fun elements in the act, they felt that there was not much of dance. The couple also couldn’t garner many votes and thus found themselves in the bottom of the table. As per the new format, Vindu and Dina were given a smiling farewell from the show.”

Vindu and Dina, though average dancers, managed to get brownie points with their humour in their performance. In the first week, the two had showcased their love story on the stage, that was filled with moments of laughter. The judges impressed with their act had given them full score, a ‘Hi5’, and so the two were immune from eviction. This week, their performance as school kids could only get them average scores.

After the two evictions, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain are still in the running to win the trophy of Nach Baliye 9.

Advertising

While last week Anita Hassanandani couldn’t perform as her husband Rohit Reddy was diagnosed with jaundice, an injured Nityaami Shirke joined beau Shantanu Maheshwari on a wheelchair for their act. The safe jodis after the second round were Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 has Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan as the judges. Last weekend, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira became the first couple to get eliminated from the show.

The new season of the reality series has been co-produced by superstar Salman Khan. The Bharat actor had even introduced the couples and judges in the premiere episode of the show. Salman is said to be taking keen interest in the new format, where for the first time ex-couples are allowed to participate in the show. And now, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the winning couple of the show will also get to feature in Salman’s upcoming film Dabanng 3.

Nach Baliye 9 airs on weekends on Star Plus.