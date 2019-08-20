Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva get eliminated

The next contestants to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 are Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. The ex-couple have been in the bottom two every week but managed to survived after receiving good scores from judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan in the vote-out act. The episode showcasing their elimination will air this weekend.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Urvashi and Anuj performed a mythology act last week on “Silsila yeh chahat ka”. The judges were left mesmerised by their performance and scored them well. Unfortunately, the couple could not garner good amount of votes and once again found themselves in the bottom two, this time with Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. When they gave their last act, Vishal-Madhurima scored better marks and so Urvashi-Anuj, who were nicknamed UrUj had to bid goodbye to the competition.”

The former couple for the first time opened up about their relationship on the Nach Baliye 9 stage. They shared how they were great friends and soon fell in love. Urvashi, who wanted to give marriage another chance, however, did not find the same commitment from Anuj, and so the two broke up. Though, both of them shared that they still continue to be thick friends and each other’s well-wishers. Last week, Urvashi’s sons had even been on the stage and spoke about Anuj, and how they had a really warm bond between them.

This is the first time in the history of Nach Baliye that former couples were also given a chance to participate. While Vishal-Madhurima projected the volatile side of exes, Urvashi-Anuj and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic promoted the belief that one can co-exist even after a breakup. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com Urvashi had spoken about participating with her former lover.

The original Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay had said, “I barely talk to the media because I am a very private person. I live happily in my own small world. The decision to come out in the open about my past was to make people realise that coexistence is very important. Just because you have broken up, it doesn’t mean the end of your life. We can still survive together in a cordial and civilised manner. I know many wouldn’t agree to it but that’s how I look at things. I feel life is too short to hold grudges against each other. And I hope I can share that message with youngsters, through the show.”

With Urvashi and Anuj’s elimination, the competition rides strong between Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 airs every weekend on Star Plus.