Nach Baliye 9: Jodis all set to show off their dancing skills

After a three-episode premiere, the 12 jodis are ready to compete for the Nach Baliye trophy and Rs 50 lakh. Nach Baliye 9 will air every Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus.

Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9 will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

With Salman Khan coming on board as the co-producer, Nach Baliye 9 has surely become the biggest season of the dance reality show. Nach Baliye 9 had its mega launch on July 20, and for the first time ever, the premiere was spread over three days.

In the first two days of Nach Baliye 9, the audience was introduced to the contestants. They also witnessed some scintillating performances from popular television actors. The third episode was no different.

On Sunday, Nach Baliye 9 started with a performance by Radha and Krishna of Star Bharat’s upcoming show RadhaKrishn. Soon, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy took the stage and danced on Kalank’s track “Ghar More Pardesiya,” leaving the judges and contestants mesmerised.

While many thought Mouni would join the show as a contestant, the actor later revealed that she was there to introduce the tenth jodi of Nach Baliye 9 – Sourabh Jain and wife Riddhima Jain. Popular for portraying Lord Krishna in several serials, Sourabh shared that Nach Baliye 9 was an opportunity for him to reveal his real self to the audience.

After Sourabh and Riddhima’s introduction, it was ex-Nach Baliye contestants Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani who performed on “Coca Cola Tu” song from Luka Chuppi.

The two introduced the youngest couple of the show – Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria. Faisal, who rose to fame with Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, introduced his girlfriend and model Muskaan Kataria. The actor narrated that it was love at first sight for him.

Later, Faisal took to Instagram and wrote, “A new journey with Nach Baliye has started today. Require your blessings and love friends!”

As the show proceeded, television’s popular couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya took over the stage to perform on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s title track. The two introduced the last couple to participate in Nach Baliye 9. It was none other than Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.

Lastly, all 12 jodis performed on Nach Baliye 9’s title track. Towards the end of the premiere episode, host Maniesh Paul also gave a great performance.

Nach Baliye 9, judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, will air on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It will also stream on Hotstar.

