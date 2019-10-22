Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar get evicted

A week before the grand finale, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar have been eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. Their eviction came in place after calculating their last week’s scores and audience votes. Shraddha-Alam’s eviction will be telecast this weekend on the show.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Shraddha and Alam have been one of the performing jodis this season. Also they were quite popular among the audience and so the eviction came as a shocker to many. The much-in-love couple bid a teary farewell to the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and their fellow contestants.”

With Shraddha and Alam’s exit, Nach Baliye 9 has found its top five finalists. The couples who will be fighting for the trophy now include Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

Shraddha Arya, as audience would know, is the female lead of Kundali Bhagya. It was for the first time that the popular actor opened up about her relationship publically. The couple has been dating for less than a year. Alam Makkar, who is a businessman was lauded for his dancing skills and matching up to Shraddha wonderfully on the stage. The duo had recently even exchanged rings on the show formalising their relationship.

Shraddha Arya before entering the show had exclusively told indianexpress.com, “When I was first offered the show three months back, I outrightly rejected it. Never in my remotest thoughts did I plan this. But when they did not give up on me, I asked myself what was stopping me from doing the show? I was getting to learn different dance forms on such a big platform. I wondered why it is a taboo to talk about who you are dating publicly. It is so natural. I wanted to break that taboo that celebs have to keep their love life under wraps. I don’t know how the relationship will shape up in the future but I am in a happy phase right now. And I have no qualms in sharing that with the world.”

This season of Nach Baliye has been criticised for running more on drama than talent. The Salman Khan co-production, for the first time, had opened up gates for former couples to participate together. This weekend Nawazuddin Siddique will grace the show to promote his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.